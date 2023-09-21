Adam Cole Taken to Hospital After AEW Dynamite Appearance, Leaves on Crutches

During the "Grand Slam" episode of AEW Dynamite on September 20, 2023, MJF managed to retain his world championship against Samoa Joe. As the bout reached its climax, Joe had locked MJF in a coquina clutch, prompting Adam Cole to head to ringside to boost MJF's morale. Unfortunately, Cole seemed to injure himself while making his leap from the ramp to the floor, visibly limping immediately afterward.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com and Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful.com both stated that Cole was taken to a nearby hospital following the event. Sapp updated shortly after midnight that Cole had left the hospital and was now using crutches.

Dave Meltzer disclosed that there were initial plans for MJF and Cole to defend their ROH tag team championships against The Righteous at the upcoming WrestleDream PPV. As of now, the extent of Cole's injury remains uncertain, and it's unclear whether he will be fit to participate in the event.