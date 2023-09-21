WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

 

 

AEW Grand Slam 2023 Achieves Record-Breaking Ticket Sales Following Lackluster Start

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2023

AEW Grand Slam 2023 Achieves Record-Breaking Ticket Sales Following Lackluster Start

Initially facing difficulty in selling seats for their annual Grand Slam extravaganza at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, AEW successfully turned the tide.

A last-minute blitz of media appearances featuring Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, MJF, and other key performers in the local New York areas led to the company setting a new record for final day ticket sales.

More than 11,000 tickets were purchased for the Wednesday night spectacle, with expectations for a substantial gate revenue due to elevated ticket pricing.

The event featured a live episode of Dynamite where MJF defended his AEW Championship against Samoa Joe, alongside a two-hour taping of Rampage set to air this Friday on TNT.

Is AEW Planning an Additional PPV Event for Later This Year?

AEW has been ramping up the frequency of their pay-per-view events. Just last year, they debuted the Forbidden Door show in collaboration wi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 21, 2023 09:31AM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #grand slam

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84042/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer