AEW Grand Slam 2023 Achieves Record-Breaking Ticket Sales Following Lackluster Start

Initially facing difficulty in selling seats for their annual Grand Slam extravaganza at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, AEW successfully turned the tide.
A last-minute blitz of media appearances featuring Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, MJF, and other key performers in the local New York areas led to the company setting a new record for final day ticket sales.
More than 11,000 tickets were purchased for the Wednesday night spectacle, with expectations for a substantial gate revenue due to elevated ticket pricing.
The event featured a live episode of Dynamite where MJF defended his AEW Championship against Samoa Joe, alongside a two-hour taping of Rampage set to air this Friday on TNT.
