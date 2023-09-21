WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Is AEW Planning an Additional PPV Event for Later This Year?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2023

AEW has been ramping up the frequency of their pay-per-view events. Just last year, they debuted the Forbidden Door show in collaboration with NJPW and also launched the All In event at Wembley Stadium.

The company has also announced a brand-new event in partnership with WrestleDream, scheduled for Sunday, October 1, at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. For the initial years, AEW had a line-up of four staple PPV shows:

- Double or Nothing
- Revolution
- All Out
- Full Gear

AEW is also working on expanding to a monthly PPV model, aiming for a total of 12 events each year. As of now, only the Full Gear event has been confirmed for Saturday, November 18, 2023, at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Cassidy Haynes from BodySlam.net, reports discussions are ongoing within AEW for an additional PPV event after this year's Full Gear. The tentative date for this new event is December 29, 2023.

We'll keep you updated.

