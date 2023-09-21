Updated Card For AEW WrestleDream 2023

AEW's WrestleDream is Scheduled for October 1 at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, Commemorating NJPW Founder Antonio Inoki. AEW President Tony Khan revealed the special event at the All In media gathering, saying the event pays tribute to a figure he deeply respects—the ultimate visionary of professional wrestling. Khan is optimistic about NJPW's involvement in the event and hopes for additional participation from their wrestlers.

The match lineup so far is as follows:

- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) to Face Off Against FTR (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler) (c)

- ROH World Tag Team Championship Contest: The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch) vs. AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole (c)

- NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. to Battle Bryan Danielson

- "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland