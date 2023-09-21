Eddie Kingston Shares Emotional Reaction to His ROH World Title Win After AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

In a post-match interview shared by AEW, Eddie Kingston spoke about the physical and emotional toll of his ROH World Championship win over Claudio Castagnoli. "I'm in pain," Kingston said. "That stage hurts. Claudio hurts every time he hits you. I don't like him as a human being. But I shook his hand because let's be honest, he was a great Ring of Honor Champion, and I’ve always said he was a great wrestler. I just don’t like him as a person, and that’s not gonna change. But I can definitely show him that I’ve grown. I’ve grown up. Back in the day, I wouldn’t have shook his hand. I would have spit in his face, and then I would have gloated. But bro, I grew up man. I’ll give him his due and his respect.”

Kingston further elaborated, "I’m proud, I’m happy. When I get back to the hotel, I’m not gonna be proud and happy because now I know I gotta defend this championship and this championship. It’s gonna be hard, but I like it. Without struggle, there is no progress. I feel too weird if there is no struggle. But this is dedicated to Xavier, the second-ever Ring of Honor World Champion. Rest in peace, bud. Thank you for everything you’ve done for this business. Thank you for being good to me in the locker room. But this one’s for you, dog. This one’s for you because people should remember who you are. X marks the spot, baby. Love you, X. Rest in peace. I’m good, man. I just wanna go see my parents. We good? New work in this mother.”