AEW Rampage Grand Slam SPOILERS for 9/22/2023

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW recorded bouts for the special two-hour Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage this Friday. The matches were taped at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, both preceding and following the Grand Slam Dynamite event. The following spoilers were provided by Jay Beckley:
Santana emerged victorious over Bear Boulder. After the match, Ortiz appeared on the stage, locking eyes with Santana who walked toward him, only for Ortiz to turn and leave.
In a mixed tag-team bout, FTW Champion Hook, AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander, and Orange Cassidy defeated the team of Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Anna Jay.
Sting and Darby Allin bested Christian Cage and AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus.
Adam Page teamed up with The Young Bucks to defeat Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona, capturing the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles. During the match, Swerve Strickland interfered to taunt Hangman.
Don Callis presented Sammy Guevara and Konosuke Takeshita for a segment. Chris Jericho broke in and clashed with Guevara, but Takeshita intervened with a chair shot from behind. Kenny Omega then made an unexpected appearance, rescuing Jericho.
Julia Hart beat Skye Blue in a singles match, accompanied by Brody King.
In a four-way bout, The Righteous outperformed The Hardys, The Best Friends, and The Kingdom to become the new #1 contenders for the ROH World Tag Team Championships, currently held by Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF, at the upcoming WrestleDream event.
AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn successfully defended their titles against The Dark Order's Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver.
