New Report Highlights Vince McMahon's Actions During Post-Merger WWE Meeting

On September 12, WWE and UFC officially became part of a unified corporation called TKO Group Holdings, Inc., under the umbrella of Endeavor. Ari Emanuel serves as the CEO of the newly-formed entity, while Vince McMahon retains his role as Executive Chairman of the Board.

The merger's public announcement at the New York Stock Exchange was met with high enthusiasm, but internally it led to the termination of over 100 WWE employees due to budget constraints. Following these layoffs, employee morale took a significant hit, prompting a staff meeting on September 19 that was characterized as an enthusiastic "rah rah" event.

Prior reports mentioned that during this gathering, Vince McMahon told his employees that the merger was essential because WWE had hit a plateau and needed a transformation to ascend to new heights. Ari Emanuel also took the podium, emphasizing Endeavor's longstanding relationship with WWE and his own consultations with McMahon.

New McMahon Details Surface After Recent WWE Staff Meeting A fresh report by PWInsider delves deeper into McMahon's conduct at the staff meeting. He was observed using a cane for assistance while ascending the stairs to the stage and approaching the podium where he spoke to his team.

According to sources, McMahon encouraged the employees to applaud him. The report quoted: "They also noted that Vince was in his moment, playing up to the employees that 'I’m Vince McMahon, damn it!' when he didn’t get a big round of applause and then remarked to them, 'This is when you are supposed to clap,' motioning for a response and later when they did clap, he joked, 'You’re learning.'"

It was also mentioned that McMahon was the lone executive who chose not to mingle with staff after the meeting concluded. The entire event was captured on film by a full crew and the executives addressed the audience on a vintage set from Monday Night Raw.