AEW International Championship Changes Hands

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Sep 20, 2023

AEW International Championship
Jon Moxley (C) vs. Rey Fenix

Back inside the stadium, The Lucha Bros theme hits and out comes Rey Fenix accompanied by Alex Abrahantes. Fenix heads to the ring for our next title match of the evening.

"Wild Thing" plays and Jon Moxley makes his way out for his latest defense of the AEW International Championship. He settles in the ring to a nice pop and his theme music fades off.

Mox takes his shirt off on the ramp and paces back and forth. Fenix exits the ring and heads up and chops him. The fight is on, but the match is not yet. Fenix hits a wild top-rope spot on Mox on the floor. The two head into the ring and the bell finally sounds.

Fenix immediately works over Mox and tries a sunset flip, but Mox kicks out. Mox goes for a cover but Fenix kicks out. Excalibur makes a big deal about Mox's posture and mobility after Fenix's opening high spot on the floor.

Mox hits a curb stomp for a close near fall and then works over Fenix on the mat. After several more high spots from Fenix, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Fenix hit a crazy top-rope spot and then he follows up with a pile driver. It looks like they might have botched the finish. Fenix hits another one and scores the pin. We have another new champion. Everything about this match, especially if you listened to the commentary, seemed off.

Winner and NEW AEW International Champion: Rey Fenix

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #aew #dynamite #results

