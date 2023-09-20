AEW Dynamite : Grand Slam Live Results For September 20th, 2023

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, September 20, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE: GRAND SLAM RESULTS (9/20/2023)

The usual "Light the fuse ..." theme song hits and after the regular weekly intro video wraps up, we shoot inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York where Excalibur welcomes us to the latest annual Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite.

ROH & NJPW STRONG Openweight Championships

Claudio Castagnoli (C) vs. Eddie Kingston (C)

We shoot to the ring where Claudio Castagnoli's theme hits. The ROH World Champion makes his way to the ring as the ROH commentator checks in on special guest commentary for this champion versus champion showdown.

He settles in the ring and then the theme for Eddie Kingston hits and the crowd goes absolutely bonkers as "The Mad King" emerges. The NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion heads to the ring looking all business.

The "Eddie! Eddie!" chants are loud as hell as the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. The two slowly close in on each other and then Castagnoli charges at him with a boot to the grill. Kingston fights back with thunderous chops.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see the fight spill out to the floor. Castagnoli clobbers Kingston and then hits a big back suplex that saw "The Mad King" land hard on the ramp. Back in the ring, Castagnoli lands a big double stomp on the arm, where he is focusing his attack now.

On that note we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as our opening champion versus champion showdown continues. When we return from the break, we see Castagnoli still taking it to Kingston. Kingston starts to hulk up and take over.

Kingston hits a big side suplex that slows Castagnoli's offensive momentum down. The two start trading stiff shots back-and-forth. They start jawing at each other as things get intense. Castagnoli starts hitting Kingston with everything in his arsenal but can't put him away.

Now we see "The Mad King" take over and suffer the same fate, as no matter what he tries Castagnoli keeps kicking out. Eventually Kingston hits a spinning back fist and a power bomb for the pin fall victory. With the win, Kingston is now the ROH World Champion and the NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion.

After the match, the two shake hands and Castagnoli hands him the ROH title and heads to the back with Wheeler Yuta. Kingston hangs in the ring and soaks up the moment as the crowd shows him a ton of love.

Winner and NEW ROH World Champion & NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion: Eddie Kingston

Roderick Strong Gets Some Visitors At The Hospital

We shoot to the hospital where Roderick Strong is in a hospital bed with a neck brace on looking half dead. The Kingdom are by his side and are treating the situation that way.

Strong wakes up yelling for Adam, and Adam Cole runs to his side and says he's here. The Kingdom have to leave for a match. Cole and Strong talk. Cole tells him he's got to leave because MJF has a match. Strong tells him to just go. We head to another commercial break.

Christian Cage Challenges Darby Allin To Handi...Three-Way Match

When we return from the break, Renee Paquette is standing backstage with Christian Cage and Luchasaurus. Christian addresses Darby Allin and Sting ahead of their match on Rampage: Grand Slam. He also challenges Darby to a showdown on Collision. He says if he wants a title shot, Sting is not allowed at ringside.

Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara

It's time for the battle of Le Sex Gods! Chris Jericho makes his way out to Judas in My Mind by Fozzy as fireworks explode. He heads to the ring with Floyd the baseball bat in his hands. The fans sing along with his theme as he settles inside the squared circle for our next match of the evening.

The theme dies down and then the lights in the building go off. The theme for Sammy Guevara hits and out comes "The Spanish God" with a blinking light vest on, similar to Chris Jericho's old ring jacket. The rapper from his theme is performing live as he heads to the ring.

Now the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The two take their time and then begin circling each other. They stop and shake hands and then they begin to get after it. After some back-and-forth action things get intense, and we see the two slap each other.

Jericho jumps in the early offensive lead, but Sammy takes over. He knocks Jericho to the floor and runs and dives for a big splash. Back in the ring, Jericho takes over again and now he hits a big high spot from the ring to the floor. After that, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Sammy hitting a Codebreaker on Jericho. After that he hits an insane top-rope spot to the floor on Jericho. Back in the ring, Guevara goes for the GTH, but Jericho counters into the Walls of Jericho. Sammy nearly gets to the ropes but Jericho drags him to the middle of the ring. Guevara escapes.

Both guys go up to the very tip-top rope where Sammy hits a super cutter for a close near fall. Guevara goes for a top-rope lionsault but Jericho gets the knees up. Jericho hits a running bulldog. Jericho hits a lionsault off the middle rope for a close pin attempt. Guevara kicks out at two. Guevara hits a GTH. Sammy goes a shooting star press off the top but Jericho counters in mid-air with a codebreaker for the win.

Winner: Chris Jericho

Sammy Guevara Joins The Don Callis Family

After the match, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara hug in an emotional moment, but then Sammy pulls a Jericho on Jericho, doing the infamous Jericho-Shawn Michaels post-match finish from WrestleMania, low-blowing Jericho.

Jericho slides down Guevara's body the same way. Don Callis comes out after this and he and Guevara embrace, revealing Guevara has joined The Don Callis Family.

MJF, Adam Cole Arrive

We shoot to footage from earlier today of MJF and Adam Cole arriving to Arthur Ashe Stadium for tonight. MJF cuts a promo on Samoa Joe and as he's about to finish up with their catchphrase, Cole is distracted by a call from Roderick Strong.

"Calm down Roddy, you're not gonna die!" MJF asks Cole, "Are you serious? You've got my back out there tonight, right?" Cole assures him he does but runs off to deal with the Strong situation. We head to another commercial break.