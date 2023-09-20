WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW's Julia Hart and Lee Johnson Preparing for Upcoming Nuptials

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 20, 2023

In a recent podcast interview from October 2022, Hart disclosed that she and Johnson had been engaged for some time before making it public. "Nobody really knows that but we also don't care, but we also didn’t make a huge post about it," Hart revealed.

On Tuesday, Hart updated her fans via Instagram Stories, posting a countdown timer that leads to her and Johnson's wedding day.

The couple is expected to say their vows either on Thursday, October 12, or Friday, October 13.

Johnson had been sidelined from April 12 to August 5, making his return at the AEW Collision show on August 5. Since then, he has participated in five ROH TV events. Hart has been absent from TV appearances since losing the AEW World Trios Titles alongside The House of Black to The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn at AEW All In on August 27. Her most recent match was a victory over Bambi Hall on the July 8 Collision event.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 20, 2023


Tags: #aew #julia hart #lee johnson

