AEW Collision Maintains Stable For September 16 Episode

The viewership numbers for the AEW Collision episode aired on September 16th are now available.
According to Sports TV Ratings, the September 16 episode of AEW Collision garnered an average of 467,000 viewers, showing a minimal decrease from the prior week's 476,000 viewers. The episode maintained an 18-49 demographic rating of 0.15, consistent with the September 9th episode.
In terms of competition, the Saturday episode of Collision faced off against multiple college football games, including a match between Tennessee and Florida that attracted an average of 5,309,000 viewers.
⚡ Samoa Joe Shares Insights on CM Punk-Jungle Boy Incident at AEW All In
Samoa Joe, who competed against CM Punk at the AEW All In event, has finally broken his silence on the backstage scuffle involving CM Punk a [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 19, 2023 04:21PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com