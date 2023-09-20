AEW Collision Maintains Stable For September 16 Episode

The viewership numbers for the AEW Collision episode aired on September 16th are now available.

According to Sports TV Ratings, the September 16 episode of AEW Collision garnered an average of 467,000 viewers, showing a minimal decrease from the prior week's 476,000 viewers. The episode maintained an 18-49 demographic rating of 0.15, consistent with the September 9th episode.

In terms of competition, the Saturday episode of Collision faced off against multiple college football games, including a match between Tennessee and Florida that attracted an average of 5,309,000 viewers.