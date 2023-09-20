Title Match Revealed for WWE NXT No Mercy, Updated Card

WWE has confirmed a high-stakes rematch between NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch and challenger Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules contest at the forthcoming NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event. This announcement follows last week's NXT main event, where Lynch successfully defeated Stratton to retain the title.

Lynch, fresh off a title defense against Natalya on RAW, graced the NXT Arena at WWE's Performance Center last night, marking her first appearance as the NXT Women’s Champion in a decade-long career. During her segment, Lynch made it clear she intends to be part of the NXT women’s division for the foreseeable future. She ended "Tiffy Time," but acknowledged Stratton's impressive performance in their previous bout, confirming she had earned a rematch. Stratton promptly interjected to assert that the rematch was non-negotiable, eventually stating that she preferred the bigger stage of No Mercy for their showdown.

In a twist of events, Lynch assured Stratton that she's welcome to a rematch anytime, but warned that the outcome wouldn't change. Referring to Stratton's rapid rise in WWE, she stated that Stratton "got a rocket strapped to your back" and became entitled. The exchange led to a brief skirmish where Kiana James intervened to aid Stratton. Despite the interference, Lynch managed to fend them off.

Later in the evening, during an interview with McKenzie Mitchell and Ilja Dragunov, Lynch revealed plans for a Handicap Match against both Stratton and James. This setup led to a 2-on-1 non-title main event. Stratton and James attacked Lynch during her entrance but were thwarted when Lyra Valkyria came to Lynch's rescue. What followed was an impromptu tag team match, culminating in a win for Lynch and Valkyria. Post-match, Stratton unleashed a chair assault and posed over a fallen Lynch. In response, Lynch announced that their title match at No Mercy would adhere to Extreme Rules, as NXT concluded with Stratton signaling her readiness for the challenge.

The NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, September 30, at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

Updated No Mercy 2023 card:

NXT Title Match

Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Extreme Rules Match for the NXT Women’s Title

Tiffany Stratton vs. Becky Lynch (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Dominik Mysterio (c)

British Rounds Rules Match for the NXT Heritage Cup

Global Heritage Invitational winner – Joe Coffey or Butch vs. Noam Dar (c)

Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin