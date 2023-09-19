WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Speaks on Jade Cargill's Departure, Says She's "Always Welcome in AEW"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 19, 2023

Tony Khan Speaks on Jade Cargill's Departure, Says She's "Always Welcome in AEW"

While he couldn't speak on her current situation, he mentioned that she has been an exceptional talent for the organization.

After a taped TBS Championship rematch between Jade Cargill and reigning champion Kris Statlander for AEW Rampage, Fightful Select was the first to report that Cargill is winding down her time with AEW. This was further substantiated by PWInsider, noting that Cargill was in Orlando, Florida, visiting WWE on Monday.

Her name is notably absent from AEW's official roster page. AEW President Tony Khan touched upon Jade Cargill's status during his appearance on Josh Martinez's Superstar Crossover podcast.

"Well, Jade (Cargill) had a great match Friday night on AEW Rampage and it was a great match against Kris Statlander. Kris Statlander retained the TBS Championship on Rampage on Friday night and I thought that was a great match. Definitely one of the best matches I’ve seen either of them have and thought really great main event for the show. As far as Jade goes, I can’t really comment on that except to say that Jade’s been a great wrestler for AEW and certainly always welcome in AEW. Could always be somebody we would always love to work with here in AEW."

