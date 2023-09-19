WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MJF Working Injured Heading Into AEW Grand Slam 2023 Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 19, 2023

MJF Working Injured Heading Into AEW Grand Slam 2023 Event

MJF is scheduled to compete in a highly anticipated episode of AEW Dynamite this year, despite carrying an injury.

The reigning AEW World Heavyweight Champion is set to put his title on the line against Samoa Joe at the Grand Slam event, taking place at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday night.

On Twitter, MJF shared his thoughts about the upcoming match revealing he is injured:

“Tomorrow I go to war against a first ballot hall of famer. One of the greatest big men in the history of our sport. A man as intelligent as he is deadly. Beating Samoa Joe at 100% is nearly impossible. Tomorrow I’ll be wrestling injured. But I won’t be in there alone. I’ll be wrestling for The AEW fans. I’ll be wrestling for my fellow New Yorkers. I’ll be wrestling for my brother Adam. I’ll be wrestling to defend the grandest prize of em all, The Triple B. most of all I’ll be wrestling for this kid with a dream who promised himself he was done being pushed around.”

AEW Star Grappling with Hip Injury

