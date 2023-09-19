AEW Star Grappling with Hip Injury

One of the industry's most sought-after talents, El Hijo del Vikingo, who juggles commitments with AEW, ROH, AAA, and various independent circuits, has found himself in an unfortunate situation. While participating in the recent ROH TV tapings, Vikingo teamed up with Metalik and Gravity to face Serpentico, Angelico, and Tony Nese. The match took a toll when Vikingo sustained an injury during a dive, initially thought to be a deep bruise. He was subsequently spotted using a wheelchair.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio provided further insight into Vikingo's condition. According to Meltzer, Vikingo is grappling with a hip injury that threatens his upcoming MegaChampionship match against Kommander in AAA.

"He got hurt, as we talked about last night. He got hurt on Saturday night. And it's a hip injury. He's got a title match in Mexico on Saturday against Kommander, and the last I heard last night is that it's not 100% that he won't be doing it, although it's probable. They're holding out hope. He was talking like, 'I'm going to try to rehab all week and see.' There's no guarantee that he's wrestling on Saturday. It's touch and go. So that's the situation. But he could be out for a little while, but he didn't break his hip, thank God. It was a pretty serious injury.”