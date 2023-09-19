Mickie James Discusses the Lasting Influence of IMPACT Wrestling's Knockouts Division

Mickie James, a seasoned competitor in Impact Wrestling's Knockouts division, recently spoke with WrestlingNewsCo about the enduring quality of the division. She noted the pivotal role played by several key wrestlers in elevating its status.

"The Knockouts division has always been special. It was always special because it was a movement, it was truly a movement... A lot of people don't really throw a lot of credit back to The Beautiful People, who were a massive catalyst in getting the women more time on television. Because the ratings were so high, they would then go like, 'Well, the women need two segments."

In her interview, James gave props to Gail Kim and Awesome Kong for being instrumental in elevating the Knockouts division. She emphasized how various talents contributed to the rich tapestry of the division. Velvet Sky and Angelina Love, collectively known as the Beautiful People, were described as alluring but formidable athletes. Gail Kim added a touch of gravitas, while Awesome Kong was described as a unique entity in women's wrestling.

James also pointed out that Impact Wrestling has consistently been willing to provide opportunities for the Knockouts. She reminisced about being the first woman to participate in a Clockwork House of Fun match, as well as sharing screen time with major stars like Jeff Jarrett. James stated that the Knockouts were able to explore avenues that were unavailable during WWE's Divas era, which coincided with the rise of the Knockouts division.