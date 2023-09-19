WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

 

 

Matces Confirmed for Next Week's WWE RAW – See Who's Putting Their Titles on the Line!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 19, 2023

Matces Confirmed for Next Week's WWE RAW – See Who's Putting Their Titles on the Line!

Four events, including three bouts, are set to take place at the upcoming WWE RAW at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

In a rematch from Payback, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are set to challenge the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the titles.

Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day will also be putting his WWE NXT North American Championship on the line against Dragon Lee. The matchup comes after a confrontation between the two on this week's RAW and precedes Mysterio's defense against Mustafa Ali at NXT No Mercy.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has given Shinsuke Nakamura the liberty to choose the time, location, and rules for their forthcoming title contest. Nakamura, who recently attacked Rollins, will reveal his decision next week.

Additionally, a clash between Bronson Reed and Otis has been confirmed for next week's RAW, following Reed's win over Chad Gable on the latest episode.

WWE Plans to Expand City Bidding Process for All Premium Live Events

The formation of TKO Group Holdings has been finalized, following Endeavor's acquisition of WWE and its subsequent merger with UFC. Dave Me [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 14, 2023 08:34AM


Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84004/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer