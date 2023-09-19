Matces Confirmed for Next Week's WWE RAW – See Who's Putting Their Titles on the Line!

Four events, including three bouts, are set to take place at the upcoming WWE RAW at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

In a rematch from Payback, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are set to challenge the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the titles.

Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day will also be putting his WWE NXT North American Championship on the line against Dragon Lee. The matchup comes after a confrontation between the two on this week's RAW and precedes Mysterio's defense against Mustafa Ali at NXT No Mercy.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has given Shinsuke Nakamura the liberty to choose the time, location, and rules for their forthcoming title contest. Nakamura, who recently attacked Rollins, will reveal his decision next week.

Additionally, a clash between Bronson Reed and Otis has been confirmed for next week's RAW, following Reed's win over Chad Gable on the latest episode.