WWE SmackDown Achieves Second-Highest Ratings of 2023 Following The Rock's Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2023

The September 15th installment of WWE SmackDown garnered 2.569 million viewers, showing an increase from the 2.094 million viewers on the September 8th edition, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

The episode ranks as the second most-watched SmackDown of 2023, only behind the August 25 episode dedicated to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk, which continues to be the most viewed this year.

In terms of the key 18-49 age bracket, the episode earned a 0.70 rating, a notable improvement over the previous week's 0.53.

Highlights of the episode featured an unexpected visit by The Rock, sharing the ring with Pat McAfee in a confrontation with Austin Theory. In another twist, John Cena was caught off-guard by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline during the Grayson Waller Effect segment. Rushing to Cena's side, AJ Styles stepped in to ward off the assailants.


