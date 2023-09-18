WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage Viewership and Key Demo Rating for the Grand Slam Go-Home Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2023

AEW Rampage Viewership and Key Demo Rating for the Grand Slam Go-Home Episode

The pre-taped Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage, which aired last Friday, garnered an average of 335,000 viewers on TNT, as reported by Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This figure marks a decline of 12.98% compared to the previous week's taped episode that pulled in 385,000 viewers following the All Out event.

The episode was taped earlier in the week at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH. It featured a line-up that was advertised in advance and included: a Rampage build-up for next week's Grand Slam events, a tag match featuring The Lucha Bros and The Hardys versus The Butcher, The Blade, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal; another tag bout with The Kingdom taking on Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal; the AEW World Trios Champions, The Acclaimed, facing off against a yet-to-be-announced team that turned out to be Peter Avalon and The Outrunners; and a main event featuring AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defending her title against Jade Cargill, in what was Cargill’s last AEW match.

In the 18-49 demographic, Friday's Rampage recorded a 0.09 rating, plummeting 30.76% from the previous week's 0.13 rating. This 0.09 rating translates to 122,000 viewers in the 18-49 age group, a decline of 28.23% from last week's 170,000 viewers that the 0.13 key demographic rating represented.

This most recent episode of Rampage notched the lowest overall viewership since July 28 and saw the lowest key demographic viewership for a standard time-slot episode since December 2, 2022. It was the ninth-least-watched episode of the year to date. Both the viewership and key demographic ratings were significantly below the 2022 averages. Additionally, when compared to the same week last year, this week's Rampage viewership sank 28.72%, and the key demographic rating dropped 35.71%.

Source: patreon.com
