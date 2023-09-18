CM Punk Has No Plans to File Lawsuit Against AEW, Aims to Focus on Future

CM Punk was released from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) following a physical altercation with Jack Perry at the AEW All In event. In his first public appearance since the termination, Punk served as a guest commentator at Friday's Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC), stating that he now has "a lot of free time."

According to reports, CM Punk had a heated confrontation with AEW President Tony Khan immediately after his altercation with Perry. Punk allegedly lunged at Khan and declared he was quitting AEW. Khan later revealed that he felt threatened during the encounter.

Contrary to previous speculation, a report from Haus of Wrestling states that Punk currently has no legal proceedings pending against Tony Khan. The same report indicates that Punk aims to steer clear of any additional litigation and focus on the next chapter of his life. It remains uncertain whether AEW or Khan are planning any legal action against Punk.

Anonymous source: “Punk was described to me as someone breathing a sign of relief now that he is away from the day-to-day drama that seemed to follow him at AEW.”

While speculation abounds regarding Punk's potential return to WWE, sources remain divided. One insider noted that Punk seemed open to a WWE return as of December during his hiatus from AEW. However, multiple insiders state that the buzz around Punk as a free agent doesn't match the level of interest that followed rumors of Cody Rhodes being on the market.