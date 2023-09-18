Bray Wyatt's WWE Comeback Was Planned for This Month

Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans as Bray Wyatt, passed away unexpectedly at 36 due to a heart attack on August 24. He had made his WWE comeback in October 2022, a return that left the wrestling community in mourning.

After his return, Wyatt had only one televised match, facing LA Knight in a Pitch Black bout at the 2023 Royal Rumble. A scheduled match with Bobby Lashley for WrestleMania 39 was subsequently canceled. Bray Wyatt had been absent from WWE programming since February, sparking rumors that he was dealing with unspoken health concerns.

On a recent episode of Everybody's Got A Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase discussed Wyatt's untimely passing and mentioned that he was slated to make his WWE return this September.

“Windham was a great kid, he really was. They were just getting ready to go back, they were supposed to start again in September and start up something new. Now he’s gone.”

DiBiase added that he had flown in for Wyatt’s funeral although he never got to meet with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon there.

“I got on a plane, I flew to Tampa, and I went to his funeral. It was sad, it really was. I talked to Mike [Rotunda] briefly, obviously, he was happy I was there, Shane McMahon was there, somebody told me that they saw Stephanie and Triple H and you know, I was like, I don’t know how I would have missed that. I guess anything was possible.”