Iconic WWE Faction Holds Reunion Gathering

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2023

First established in WWE in October 1996, the Nation of Domination made waves when Faarooq enlisted Clarence Mason as his manager. Soon after, the group expanded with the additions of Crush and Savio Vega, later supplemented by JC Ice, Wolfie-D, and other unnamed associates.

By the summer of 1997, the faction began to unravel. In June of that year, Faarooq overhauled the group's lineup, keeping only D-Lo Brown on the roster. The group later welcomed Kama Mustafa and Ahmed Johnson, Faarooq's long-standing adversary. Johnson's stint with the Nation was short-lived and he was promptly succeeded by emerging talent Rocky Maivia.

In 1998, The Rock assumed the leadership role, a move that catalyzed his career as he transitioned into a heel along with the rest of the faction. Eventually, when The Rock reverted to being a babyface, it signaled the decline of the Nation, setting him on a path to become a singles sensation.

Nation of Domination Legends Come Together, The Rock Absent Mark Henry recently took to social media to post a picture with his former Nation of Domination colleagues, all proudly holding their past championship belts. Conspicuously missing from the reunion was The Rock.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Mark Henry (@themarkhenry)


