Ex-MLW Standout Competes in Preliminary Bout Before Saturday's AEW Collision Event

EJ Nduka took part in a preliminary bout ahead of Saturday's AEW Collision episode at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania.
Previously known as 'Ezra Judge' during his WWE NXT stint, Nduka had also won an MLW Tag Team Championship before exiting MLW. Nduka had his initial AEW appearance earlier this year, losing to Konosuke Takeshita in a Dark match on January 28th.
After that performance, he was extended a full-time offer from AEW and chose to sign, despite having offers from several other promotions, including WWE. In his latest preliminary contest, Nduka emerged victorious against Deonna Russman.
We just getting started. 👨🏾⚖️ #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/kvRPZrDcQw— EJ Nduka “The Judge” (@EjTheJudge) September 17, 2023
⚡ Rob Van Dam's Comeback to AEW Officially Confirmed
Rob Van Dam is confirmed to reappear on AEW's Collision episode scheduled for September 23. His last AEW match took place on August 9, where [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 17, 2023 09:03AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com