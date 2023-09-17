WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ex-MLW Standout Competes in Preliminary Bout Before Saturday's AEW Collision Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2023

EJ Nduka took part in a preliminary bout ahead of Saturday's AEW Collision episode at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania.

Previously known as 'Ezra Judge' during his WWE NXT stint, Nduka had also won an MLW Tag Team Championship before exiting MLW. Nduka had his initial AEW appearance earlier this year, losing to Konosuke Takeshita in a Dark match on January 28th.

After that performance, he was extended a full-time offer from AEW and chose to sign, despite having offers from several other promotions, including WWE. In his latest preliminary contest, Nduka emerged victorious against Deonna Russman.

Tags: #aew #collision #mlw #ej nduka #ezra judge

