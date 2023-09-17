WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Kennewick, WA WWE Live Event Results: Rollins Takes on Nakamura in Title Defense

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2023

Kennewick, WA WWE Live Event Results: Rollins Takes on Nakamura in Title Defense

WWE Hosts Thrilling Saturday Event at Kennewick's Toyota Center. Below are the full results:

- WWE United States Championship Match: Reigning champ Rey Mysterio successfully defends against Austin Theory and LA Knight.

- NXT Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) emerges victorious over Tiffany Stratton.

- Six-Man Tag: Tommaso Ciampa & Alpha Academy (comprised of Chad Gable & Otis, with Maxxine DuPri in their corner) topple Imperium (Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci).

- Singles Action: Jey Uso conquers Bronson Reed.

- Street Fight: Cody Rhodes triumphs over NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

- WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) (c) successfully defend against The LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro).

- Women's Division Match: Asuka bests Charlotte Flair.

- WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) retains his title against Shinsuke Nakamura.


Tags: #wwe #kennewick

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83963/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer