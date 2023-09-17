Kennewick, WA WWE Live Event Results: Rollins Takes on Nakamura in Title Defense

WWE Hosts Thrilling Saturday Event at Kennewick's Toyota Center. Below are the full results:
- WWE United States Championship Match: Reigning champ Rey Mysterio successfully defends against Austin Theory and LA Knight.
- NXT Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) emerges victorious over Tiffany Stratton.
- Six-Man Tag: Tommaso Ciampa & Alpha Academy (comprised of Chad Gable & Otis, with Maxxine DuPri in their corner) topple Imperium (Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci).
- Singles Action: Jey Uso conquers Bronson Reed.
- Street Fight: Cody Rhodes triumphs over NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.
- WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) (c) successfully defend against The LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro).
- Women's Division Match: Asuka bests Charlotte Flair.
- WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) retains his title against Shinsuke Nakamura.
Cody Rhodes made this kids day at WWE Kennewick #wwe #kennewick @CodyRhodes you are such a great man! @WWE pic.twitter.com/nIPUWGG13K— Tommy Wolf (@SWX_TommyWolf) September 17, 2023
I saw Seth Rollins at WWE superstar show in Kennewick Washington pic.twitter.com/WN62jcblwR— Cody Perkins (@CodyPerkin9389) September 17, 2023
