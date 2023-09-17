CMLL Marks 90 Years with Star-Studded Anniversary Event; Full Results

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2023

CMLL Celebrates 90 Years with Monumental Anniversary Event in Mexico City on September 16. Below are the full results:

- CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Title Match: Zeuxis & Stephanie Vaquer Triumph Over Chicas Indomables (Lluvia & Jarochita)

- Decisive Battle in the 2023 Independence Cup: Esfinge Comes Out on Top Against Rugido

- Legends Take the Stage in a 2/3 Falls Exhibition Match: Atlantis, Octagon & Blue Panther Outclass Satanico, Fuerza Guerrera & Virus

- Tag Team 2/3 Falls Showdown: Samuray del Sol & Lince Dorado Overcome Titan & Soberano Jr

- Six-Man 2/3 Falls Bout: Mistico, Atlantis Jr & Máscara Dorada Outperfo

rm Kevin Knight & Havana Brothers (Rocky Romero & TJP)

- Stakes Are High in Hair vs. Hair Team Match: Volador Jr & Angel de Oro Vanquish Último Guerrero & Averno

- Hair vs. Hair Solo Bout: Volador Jr Edges Past Angel de Oro

- High Drama in Mask vs. Mask Main Event: Templario Unmasks Dragon Rojo Jr.





