CMLL Marks 90 Years with Star-Studded Anniversary Event; Full Results

CMLL Celebrates 90 Years with Monumental Anniversary Event in Mexico City on September 16. Below are the full results:
- CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Title Match: Zeuxis & Stephanie Vaquer Triumph Over Chicas Indomables (Lluvia & Jarochita)
- Decisive Battle in the 2023 Independence Cup: Esfinge Comes Out on Top Against Rugido
- Legends Take the Stage in a 2/3 Falls Exhibition Match: Atlantis, Octagon & Blue Panther Outclass Satanico, Fuerza Guerrera & Virus
- Tag Team 2/3 Falls Showdown: Samuray del Sol & Lince Dorado Overcome Titan & Soberano Jr
- Six-Man 2/3 Falls Bout: Mistico, Atlantis Jr & Máscara Dorada Outperfo
Culmina el 90 Aniverserio del @CMLL_OFICIAL— Jorge Román Bonilla Waldo (@Ro_Bonilla) September 17, 2023
Dragón Rojo Junior pierde su máscara ante Templario en un encuentro a una sola caída.
El gladiador lagunero responde al nombre de Anselmo Rivas Castro con 42 años de edad y 22 de luchador profesional.#CMLL #LuchaLibre pic.twitter.com/NcNCB1fM00
rm Kevin Knight & Havana Brothers (Rocky Romero & TJP)
- Stakes Are High in Hair vs. Hair Team Match: Volador Jr & Angel de Oro Vanquish Último Guerrero & Averno
- Hair vs. Hair Solo Bout: Volador Jr Edges Past Angel de Oro
- High Drama in Mask vs. Mask Main Event: Templario Unmasks Dragon Rojo Jr.
Congratulations @CMLL_OFICIAL on 90 years, a sold out Arena Mexico & an epic show!— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) September 17, 2023
We look forward to working with you!
🇬🇧 🤝🇲🇽
It all begins on Saturday in Manchester: https://t.co/GGMTExUeif pic.twitter.com/FgWh3WMGmi
Arranca la lucha estelar cabellera contra cabellera en el 90 Aniversario del Consejo Mundial de la Lucha Libre #CMLL en la Arena México pic.twitter.com/QBhde4eetU— Esther Millán (@MaizSoy) September 17, 2023
