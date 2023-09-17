WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

CMLL Marks 90 Years with Star-Studded Anniversary Event; Full Results

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2023

CMLL Marks 90 Years with Star-Studded Anniversary Event; Full Results

CMLL Celebrates 90 Years with Monumental Anniversary Event in Mexico City on September 16. Below are the full results:

- CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Title Match: Zeuxis & Stephanie Vaquer Triumph Over Chicas Indomables (Lluvia & Jarochita)

- Decisive Battle in the 2023 Independence Cup: Esfinge Comes Out on Top Against Rugido

- Legends Take the Stage in a 2/3 Falls Exhibition Match: Atlantis, Octagon & Blue Panther Outclass Satanico, Fuerza Guerrera & Virus

- Tag Team 2/3 Falls Showdown: Samuray del Sol & Lince Dorado Overcome Titan & Soberano Jr

- Six-Man 2/3 Falls Bout: Mistico, Atlantis Jr & Máscara Dorada Outperfo

rm Kevin Knight & Havana Brothers (Rocky Romero & TJP)

- Stakes Are High in Hair vs. Hair Team Match: Volador Jr & Angel de Oro Vanquish Último Guerrero & Averno

- Hair vs. Hair Solo Bout: Volador Jr Edges Past Angel de Oro

- High Drama in Mask vs. Mask Main Event: Templario Unmasks Dragon Rojo Jr.

 


Tags: #cmll #mexico

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83962/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer