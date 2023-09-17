Maven Unveils Steroid Use During Ruthless Aggression Era in Revealing YouTube Interview

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In a revealing YouTube video, ex-WWE performer Maven has candidly shared his experience with steroid usage during the Ruthless Aggression period. The wrestler, well-known for his time with the WWE, touched on numerous topics but was notably open about his personal decision to use performance-enhancing drugs.

Maven stated, “It was all out of my pocket, and at the end of the day, it was 100% my decision. It’s not something that most guys would freely discuss with other guys now. You could ask somebody maybe, ‘Hey, what are you on?’ Actually, anytime I was asked, somebody looked at me and asked, ‘Hey, what are you on?’ I took that as a compliment, man. That was a point of pride because that told me that I was getting the results I was looking for. Anything I did, I did in the comfort of my own home, and I just sort of find myself, and I never saw anyone backstage holding on to it or injecting themselves in any way."

He continued to discuss the professional climate at the time, saying that although he witnessed some wrestlers being let go due to drug-related reasons, he never felt his job was at risk. "Never was I ever led to believe that my job was in jeopardy in any way. I do remember, you know, a few guys being released, you know, for performance-enhancing drugs. My understanding of it was that that was just WWE’s way at the time to let them go."

Maven also shared his belief that his physical appearance, bolstered by the drugs, played a role in securing him more airtime on WWE television. He stated, "Me personally, I do feel like when I looked like this, I got more opportunities to be on WWE television at the time. Can I prove that? No, I wouldn’t."

Reflecting on the cultural shift in the wrestling world, Maven expressed satisfaction that the industry has evolved: "I’m actually extremely happy to know that wrestling, not only in the WWE but wrestling as a whole, has moved in a different direction."

Despite the evolving industry standards, Maven concluded by taking full responsibility for his actions: "There’s a good chance that that that stuff like this is gonna harm me moving forward. Hey, that’s the that’s the hand I was dealt. That’s the hand, more importantly, I dealt myself. I accept the repercussions of my actions.”