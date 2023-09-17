WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Rob Van Dam's Comeback to AEW Officially Confirmed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2023

Rob Van Dam's Comeback to AEW Officially Confirmed

Rob Van Dam is confirmed to reappear on AEW's Collision episode scheduled for September 23. His last AEW match took place on August 9, where he squared off against Jack Perry. The announcement has fans buzzing, especially since the on-screen graphic stated he'll be "returning to the ring in his home state," though his opponent remains unspecified.

Also slated for the September 23 episode, Jay White is ready to clash with Andrade El Idolo. This comes after Andrade's victory over Scorpio Sky, which led to a face-off with Bullet Club Gold. In another headline-grabbing moment, Ricky Starks has issued a challenge to Bryan Danielson for a 'Texas Death Match' set to unfold on the same episode of Collision.

FTR is set to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against the Workhorsemen. This title defense is a significant milestone on their journey towards WrestleDream 2023.

AEW Collision Results for September 16th, 2023

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, September 16, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter [...]

— Patrick A Ganczewski Sep 16, 2023 10:08PM


Tags: #aew #rvd #rob van dam

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83958/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer