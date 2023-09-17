Rob Van Dam's Comeback to AEW Officially Confirmed

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Rob Van Dam is confirmed to reappear on AEW's Collision episode scheduled for September 23. His last AEW match took place on August 9, where he squared off against Jack Perry. The announcement has fans buzzing, especially since the on-screen graphic stated he'll be "returning to the ring in his home state," though his opponent remains unspecified.

Also slated for the September 23 episode, Jay White is ready to clash with Andrade El Idolo. This comes after Andrade's victory over Scorpio Sky, which led to a face-off with Bullet Club Gold. In another headline-grabbing moment, Ricky Starks has issued a challenge to Bryan Danielson for a 'Texas Death Match' set to unfold on the same episode of Collision.

FTR is set to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against the Workhorsemen. This title defense is a significant milestone on their journey towards WrestleDream 2023.