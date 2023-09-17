GCW In Liverpool 2023 Results

The following are the results from the recent GCW In Liverpool 2023 event, held this past Saturday in Liverpool, Merseyside, England.
- The Boys (Jimmy Lloyd & Starboy Charlie) triumph over CPF (Danny Black & Joe Lando)
- Jordan Oliver secures victory against Man Like DeReiss
- Joey Janela emerges victorious over Blue Kane
- Gringo Loco takes the win against Arez and Latigo
- Rina Yamashita successfully defends her championship title against Session Moth Martina
- Thrussy (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik & Effy) come out on top against Team Mayfairs (James Ellis, Mulligan & Tate Mayfairs)
- Masha Slamovich conquers Tony Deppen
- Blake Christian retains his championship against Leon Slater
- Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) defeat Big Joe & Clint Margera
