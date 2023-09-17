WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
GCW In Liverpool 2023 Results

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2023

GCW In Liverpool 2023 Results

The following are the results from the recent GCW In Liverpool 2023 event, held this past Saturday in Liverpool, Merseyside, England.

- The Boys (Jimmy Lloyd & Starboy Charlie) triumph over CPF (Danny Black & Joe Lando)

- Jordan Oliver secures victory against Man Like DeReiss 

- Joey Janela emerges victorious over Blue Kane 

- Gringo Loco takes the win against Arez and Latigo 

- Rina Yamashita successfully defends her championship title against Session Moth Martina 

- Thrussy (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik & Effy) come out on top against Team Mayfairs (James Ellis, Mulligan & Tate Mayfairs) 

- Masha Slamovich conquers Tony Deppen 

- Blake Christian retains his championship against Leon Slater

- Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) defeat Big Joe & Clint Margera 


