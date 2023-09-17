ROH TV SPOILERS from September 16 Event in State College, PA

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

ROH hosted Tapings at Collision Event in Bryce Jordan Center, State College, PA; Airing Soon on ROH TV. Below are the match results.

- Katsuyori Shibata successfully defended his ROH Pure Championship against Nick Wayne.

- Athena triumphed over Angelina Love to hold onto the ROH Women’s Championship.

- Mogul Embassy kept their grip on the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles by beating Willie Mack and The Infantry.

- Diamante emerged victorious against an unnamed local talent.

- Lee Moriarty outwrestled Lee Johnson.

- Mercedes Martinez overcame Trish Adora.

- Action Andretti and Darius Martin bested Cole Karter and Griff Garrison.

- Ethan Page claimed a win over DSK.

- Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue, and Kiera Hogan took down Leyla Hirsch and The Renegades.

- Gravity, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Metalik clinched a win against Tony Nese, Angelico, and Serpentico.

- Alex Abrahantes challenged and defeated Mark Sterling, who had voiced his disdain for Penn State before the match began. Abrahantes, a Penn State alumnus, then stepped in and initiated the challenge.