ROH TV SPOILERS from September 16 Event in State College, PA

ROH hosted Tapings at Collision Event in Bryce Jordan Center, State College, PA; Airing Soon on ROH TV. Below are the match results.
- Katsuyori Shibata successfully defended his ROH Pure Championship against Nick Wayne.
- Athena triumphed over Angelina Love to hold onto the ROH Women’s Championship.
- Mogul Embassy kept their grip on the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles by beating Willie Mack and The Infantry.
- Diamante emerged victorious against an unnamed local talent.
- Lee Moriarty outwrestled Lee Johnson.
- Mercedes Martinez overcame Trish Adora.
- Action Andretti and Darius Martin bested Cole Karter and Griff Garrison.
- Ethan Page claimed a win over DSK.
- Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue, and Kiera Hogan took down Leyla Hirsch and The Renegades.
- Gravity, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Metalik clinched a win against Tony Nese, Angelico, and Serpentico.
- Alex Abrahantes challenged and defeated Mark Sterling, who had voiced his disdain for Penn State before the match began. Abrahantes, a Penn State alumnus, then stepped in and initiated the challenge.
