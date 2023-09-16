AEW Collision Tonight Features Two Title Defenses and an Appearance by Jay White

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

AEW Collision is set to air a new episode tonight on TNT. Company president Tony Khan revealed that Jay White of Bullet Club Gold will make an appearance on this evening's broadcast. Additionally, two championship matches are on the card: Kris Statlander will go head-to-head with Britt Baker for the TBS Title, and FTR will put their tag team championship on the line against The Iron Savages.

The show kicks off live at 8:00 pm EST on TNT. Here's the refreshed lineup:

- TBS Title Match: Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker

- AEW Tag Team Championship Face-off: FTR vs. Iron Savages

- Anthony Bowens squares off against Evil Uno

- The Hardys take on The Righteous

- Andrade El Idolo challenges Scorpio Sky

- Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli team up against Big Bill and Ricky Starks

- Jay White of Bullet Club Gold to make an appearance