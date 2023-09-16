WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Content Could Soon Land on HBO Max

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 16, 2023

In the last few months, discussions have circulated about the possibility of AEW's content being available on a streaming platform like HBO Max.

Initially launching with just four PPV events annually, AEW has since grown to offer six, including the newly-introduced Forbidden Door and WrestleDream. On a recent episode of the Mat Men podcast, Andrew Zarian from F4WOnline.com talked about AEW considering a move to a monthly PPV schedule. On his Twitter account, Zarian stated, “I feel confident to say that AEW will be on Max in 2024 and AEW will expand its PPV Schedule to 12 a year.” He further noted that “it makes sense for the company to go to a monthly PPV cycle” to boost revenue for AEW.

Tags: #aew #hbo max

