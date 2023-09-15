Memphis Wrestling Legend Set For AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Memphis Wrestling icon Dave Brown will be the guest announcer for the October 21 episode of AEW Collision. Brown served as the announcer for Memphis and Championship Wrestling for the Continental Wrestling Association for over 30 years. For 25 years of that time, he worked with Lance Russell.
Dave Brown, one half of the Legendary announce team for Memphis Wrestling, makes his return as a Guest Announcer when AEW debuts in Memphis!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2023
Saturday, Oct 21#AEWCollision @FedExForum
8/7c on @TBSNetwork
Tickets On Sale
This Mon, Sept 18 @ 10am CT
🎟️: https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY pic.twitter.com/qNBab147MN
