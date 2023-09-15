Memphis Wrestling Legend Set For AEW Collision

WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Sep 15, 2023

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Memphis Wrestling icon Dave Brown will be the guest announcer for the October 21 episode of AEW Collision. Brown served as the announcer for Memphis and Championship Wrestling for the Continental Wrestling Association for over 30 years. For 25 years of that time, he worked with Lance Russell.

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #collision #memphiswrestling

