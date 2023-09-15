Layoffs Begin Within The WWE

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

As previously reported, WWE President Nick Khan sent an email to all employees yesterday telling them that layoffs would begin today. That has started to happen as PWInsider reports that WWE has released Executive Vice President of Development and Digital Jamie Horowitz. The website also reports that Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing Catherine Newman has also been let go from the company.

Horowitz came to WWE in June 2021 after previously working for DAZN as the Executive Vice President of Global Content. He was brought in by Nick Khan. Newman, meanwhile, joined in June of last year after working as Chief Marketing Officer of Manchester United Media. She handled Marketing, Brand, Community Relations, Entertainment Relations, Creative Services and Photography.

This cuts are the result of the UFC and WWE merger into TKO after WWE was acquired by Endeavor. That deal was finalized on Tuesday.

Now, per PWInsider, Amanda Bloom, who served as WWE’s Director, Enterprise Master Data & Governance, is the latest name confirmed to have departed the company.

Bloom had been with WWE for the past seven years, where she was an important part of the company’s Technology Department.

There’s no confirmed word on whether or not talent cuts will be part of the post-merger strategy, but more employee cuts are definitely expected to take place.

Frank Riddick III, who had been WWE’s Chief Legal Officer, will be departing the company at the end of September as well, although it’s not known if he was laid off or if it was his choice.

We’ll keep you posted as more news comes to light on any departures from WWE.

We wish all the best to any WWE personnel who receive unfortunate news today.

UPDATE: PWInsider reports that the WWE marketing division was “hit pretty hard” by layoffs today. Kimberly Kirkegard, Brand Director and Saverio Brighina, Affiliate Marketing Manager, are among the people who have been let go as a result of cost-cutting measures due to the merger with UFC.