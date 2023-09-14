Teddy Long Confesses John Laurinaitis Sabotaged His Private Jet Ride Sent by Vince McMahon

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long made another appearance on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge this week, and he certainly didn't hold back when discussing his past conflicts with John Laurinaitis, the former Executive Vice President of Talent Relations for WWE.

Teddy Long recounted a particular incident where Laurinaitis prevented him from boarding a private jet that was sent by Vince McMahon for Long to make an appearance at a WWE event. Long stated, "They (WWE) wanted to send a private plane to me. Laurinaitis hated me so bad that he knocked that out. He made sure I didn't get the plane and he made me drive it from somewhere, but I had to go to Pittsburgh, but Laurinaitis blocked me from getting on the jet and told them don't do it and he made me drive it."

Long elaborated on the secrecy surrounding Laurinaitis' actions, revealing that McMahon was not even aware of what had transpired. "So Vince didn't even know that. See what I'm saying? So that's what he would do behind Vince's back that Vince didn't even know. Vince didn't even know and I never did talk about it, bring it up, because I knew that was gonna cause me problems, but he kept me from getting on the jet, on the private plane, and he made me drive it."