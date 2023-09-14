Seth Rollins Claims Top Spot in 33rd Annual PWI 500 List

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Pro Wrestling Illustrated has unveiled its 33rd annual PWI 500 list, and Seth Rollins, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, has secured the coveted #1 position. This marks the third time Rollins has achieved this ranking, having also held the top spot in 2015 and 2019.

The rankings take into account multiple factors including win-loss record, championship titles won, caliber of opponents, significant feuds, prominence within their respective promotions, and general wrestling skills.

Featured on the cover of the PWI 500, Rollins shares the spotlight with his former Shield teammates: the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, ranked #2, and AEW International Champion Jon Moxley, who holds the #3 position.

The 2023 top 10 lineup includes representation from various promotions:

- WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

- Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

- AEW International Champion Jon Moxley

- WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

- AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo

- AEW World & ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF

- NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada

- Orange Cassidy

- Josh Alexander

- Cody Rhodes