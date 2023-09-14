Questions Arise Over AEW's Reported Attendance Figures for All In London Event

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

All In London was undeniably a landmark moment for AEW, drawing a massive crowd to Wembley Stadium and setting a new standard in the company's five-year journey.

Nigel McGuinness took center stage during the event to declare an official paid attendance of 81,035, setting what AEW and Tony Khan have frequently celebrated as a historic record for paid attendance at a wrestling show. Yet, the situation surrounding the attendance figures for Wembley Stadium may not be so straightforward.

Though the company might indeed have sold 81,035 tickets for the All In event, Brent Council's information indicates that nearly 10,000 fewer people actually entered Wembley Stadium on the day of the show.

A Freedom of Information request was submitted to Brent Council, the governing body overseeing Wembley Stadium, to gain clarity on the All In attendance. The council's response shed light on the actual number of attendees that passed through the turnstiles on the day of the event.

“The actual numbers registered entering the Stadium through the turnstiles was 72,265 – this is reflective of what attended on the night and not the total number of tickets sold or no-shows etc.”