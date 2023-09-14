WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

AEW Rampage SPOILERS for 9/15/2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 14, 2023

The AEW Rampage episode set for September 15 was pre-recorded this Wednesday at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH. We extend our thanks to Ronnie Church for providing the following spoilers:

- The Lucha Bros, featuring Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix, joined forces with The Hardys, Matt and Jeff, to conquer The Butcher, The Blade, Jeff Jarrett, and Jay Lethal.

- Team The Kingdom, comprising Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, bested the duo of Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal.

- In a match for the AEW World Trios Championship, The Acclaimed members Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, along with Billy Gunn, triumphed over Peter Avalon and The Outrunners, which include Truth

- Magnum and Turbo Floyd. Post-match, The Dark Order appeared to issue a title match challenge. The showdown concluded with Anthony Bowens accepting a singles match at Collision.

- Aussie Open, represented by Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher, took the win against Lord Crewe and Damian Chambers.

- Kris Statlander, the AEW TBS Champion, successfully defended her title against Jade Cargill, followed by a mutual show of respect.

Don't forget, Rampage is broadcast every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT.


