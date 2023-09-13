Paul Wight, (Big Show) in WWE, Identified in Biogenesis Clinic PED Investigation

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration's probe into the Biogenesis Clinic, largely associated with Major League Baseball, has also implicated All Elite Wrestling's Paul Wight. This revelation comes after ESPN acquired and published more than 1,400 unredacted documents from the investigation.

Initially, the DEA's inquiry into Biogenesis led to the convictions of Tony Bosch and seven others, primarily focusing on MLB. Players like Alex Rodriguez, Nelson Cruz, and Ryan Braun, along with 18 other baseball professionals, faced suspensions. Today's public release of the documents indicated that other athletes were also under scrutiny, including Paul Wight of AEW.

According to the documents, in a 2014 interview with officials, Bosch named Wight as an athlete he had treated. Bosch asserted that he had visited Wight's home for Thanksgiving dinner and was accompanied by his then-partner, Jorge "Ugi" Velazquez, who was allegedly supplying Wight with additional performance-enhancers. Bosch also claimed that Wight had expressed interest in stronger substances such as Winstrol and Deca-Durabolin.

In response, Wight's legal counsel, Edward Brennan, acknowledged that Bosch and Velazquez attended a large Thanksgiving gathering at Wight's residence but vehemently denied any wrongdoing. Wight's attorney emphasized that his client had "never failed a drug test" and pointed out that the use of performance-enhancing drugs would be especially hazardous for Wight due to his endocrine system disorder.

"Paul never treated with Bosch. Paul never took any PEDs from Ugi or anyone else. He is as clean as you can be. More importantly, he would never take any PEDs because of his underlying medical condition," affirmed Wight's attorney.

Jorge "Ugi" Velazquez, who has served a 30-month prison term, dismissed Bosch as an exaggerator, stating to ESPN, "What I believe it is, when you are doing a deal with the government, you need to bring stuff to the table to make yourself bigger so you can have more value. [Bosch] is trying to make himself bigger than he is, like always. He is a nobody."