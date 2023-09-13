Edge Removed from WWE Internal Roster as AEW Speculation Mounts

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Despite being listed as a SmackDown Superstar on WWE's official website, a recent revelation by PWInsider indicates that Edge is no longer featured on the WWE's internal list of active performers. Speculation continues to grow within wrestling circles that The Rated R Superstar might be planning a transition to AEW.

Edge's most recent WWE bout occurred in late August, where he triumphed over Sheamus in a special SmackDown episode celebrating his 25th anniversary in WWE. This was supposedly the final match under his current WWE contract, which is set to conclude at the end of the month. Although reports emerged claiming WWE declined a proposal from Edge that would have extended his stay, Edge later debunked those claims. He acknowledged having an offer from WWE in his inbox.

Insiders from both AEW and WWE have speculated that a move to AEW could be on the horizon for him. Adding another layer to the speculation, Mercedes Moné (also known as Mercedes Varnado, formerly Sasha Banks) tweeted lyrics from Edge's "Metalingus" theme song. Moné had been seen at AEW's All In event last month and is rumored to make her AEW debut once she receives medical clearance for her ankle injury incurred in late May.

"On this day, I see clearly. Everything has come to life," Moné tweeted, accompanied by a GIF. So far, there's no confirmation whether Edge's expiring WWE contract includes a non-compete clause.