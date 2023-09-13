Tonight's AEW Dynamite Preview: Final Stop Before Grand Slam

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Tonight's AEW Dynamite is set to go live from Cincinnati's Heritage Bank Center, offering the ultimate prelude to next week's Grand Slam Dynamite event.

The main event of the evening will spotlight Cincinnati's own Jon Moxley, as he puts his AEW International Title on the line against Big Bill. Additionally, a high-stakes Fatal 4 Way will take place to identify the next contender for AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya. The show will also host the final match of the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament, which will determine who will go head-to-head with MJF for his AEW World Title come next Wednesday.

Here's the lineup for tonight's action-packed event:

- Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara to speak ahead of their Grand Slam solo showdown

- Don Callis to reveal his forthcoming opus

- "Hangman" Adam Page squares off against ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage

- Fatal 4-Way: Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and Nyla Rose; Winner faces AEW Women’s

- World Champion Saraya at Grand Slam

- Roderick Strong takes on ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in the Grand Slam World

- Title Eliminator finals; winner to challenge ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF for his AEW World Title at Grand Slam

- AEW International Champion Jon Moxley puts his title on the line against Big Bill