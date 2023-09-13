Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

TKO issues the following:

TKO Announces Special Cash Dividend

09/13/2023

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) (“TKO” or the “Company”), a premium sports and entertainment company, today announced that it has declared a special cash dividend pursuant to the terms of the transaction agreement between UFC and WWE, which provides for a special one-time dividend on TKO’s shares of Class A common stock, funded by an intracompany cash distribution to TKO prior to the consummation of the transaction. The dividend to TKO’s Class A common stockholders will be $3.86 per share, payable on September 29, 2023 to TKO’s Class A common stockholders of record as of September 22, 2023.

Future declarations of dividends are subject to the determination and discretion of TKO’s board of directors based on its consideration of various factors, such as its results of operations, financial condition, market conditions, earnings, cash flow requirements, restrictions in its debt agreements, legal requirements and other factors that TKO’s board of directors deems relevant.

About TKO

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company that comprises UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and WWE, an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. Together, our organizations reach more than 1 billion TV households in approximately 180 countries, and we organize more than 350 live events year-round, attracting over one million fans. TKO is majority owned by Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global sports and entertainment company.

