Kevin Nash, Scott Steiner, and More to Grace '90s Wrestling Con in Rockaway, NJ on Sept 30

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2023

Kevin Nash, Scott Steiner, Lex Luger, Team 3D, Sgt. Slaughter, and many other wrestling icons are set to make an appearance at the '90s Wrestling Con on September 30th in Rockaway, New Jersey.

90s Wrestling Con takes place on Saturday, September 30th at Rockaway Townsquare Mall in Rockaway, NJ from 10AM-4PM featuring Kevin Nash, Scott Steiner, Lex Luger, Team 3D, Sgt. Slaughter, The Nasty Boys, Tatanka, Ron Simmons, Marty Jannetty, Jacqueline Moore, Francine, Tod Gordon, Mr. Hughes, Crowbar, Danny Doring & Roadkill, Chris Chetti, Afa The Wild Samoan, Afa Jr, TL Hopper, Ernest "The Cat" Miller, Glacier, Duke "The Dumpster" Droese, Doink The Clown (Ray Apollo), Justin Credible, PN News, Miss Kitty, Little Guido, Super Crazy, and more names to still be added!

There will be tons of activities taking place at 90s Wrestling Con including a 90s Pro Wrestling Trivia Contest, 90s Wrestling Cosplay Contest, 90s Wrestling Jeopardy, 90s Wrestling Dream Card Booking Contest, and many more surprises.

90s Wrestling Con is owned and operated by the creators of 80s Wrestling Con!

VIP TICKETS ARE MOVING FAST! GET YOURS TODAY!

10AM VIP Admission (One-Hour Early Admission): $50

11AM General Admission: $30

ADMISSION TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE:

90sWrestlingCon.com

THE NIGHT BEFORE FRIDAY 9/29

ISPW 25th Anniversary Show

Totowa PAL, Totowa, NJ

ONLY 20 MINUTES FROM ROCKAWAY!

Friday, September 29th 7:30PM Start

Featuring SGT. SLAUGHTER!!!!

ISPW25

Tickets: ISPWWrestling.com


