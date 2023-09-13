Al Snow Advises Tony Khan to Prioritize Earning Respect Following CM Punk's AEW Exit

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In a recent interview to promote the newly premiered Netflix series "Wrestlers," which delves into the world of OVW, OVW owner and wrestling veteran Al Snow offered his perspective on the recent controversies involving CM Punk and his departure from AEW.

Al Snow contends that AEW President Tony Khan needs to reprioritize from wanting to be liked by his talent to commanding their respect.

“Punk’s got a very strong personality,” Snow observed. “The problem with Punk is you have to have strong leadership, and you have to have as strong a personality as the talent do. And that’s where things can go astray.”

Snow added, “I think Tony Khan’s a really good guy, but I think for the sake of AEW in these situations—they always come up, the Punk situation is not an unusual circumstance—we’ve had those type of things happen here. But there’s a certain modicum of respect that I have, and as a result, I’m able to direct those people even when those situations occur. I don’t worry about being liked, I worry about being respected. I think Tony wants to be liked, and he should be more focused on being respected. There were lots of times I didn’t like Vince McMahon. He can be an incredible bully. He could be nasty. I’ve always respected him. Always.”