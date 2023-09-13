Minoru Suzuki to Face Jacob Fatu in Upcoming MLW Slaughterhouse Event

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Major League Wrestling reveals that Minoru Suzuki will face off against Jacob Fatu in an unprecedented matchup at MLW Slaughterhouse on October 14. The pay-per-view occasion is set to take place at Philadelphia's 2300 Arena.

Fatu vs. Minoru Suzuki signed for Oct 14

Dream match set: first time ever clash!

Tickets Now Available at MLW2300.com

MLW today announced Jacob Fatu vs. Minoru Suzuki at MLW Slaughterhouse live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, October 14 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The MLW x New Japan Pro Wrestling crossover escalates come October 14 with the arrival of Minoru Suzuki in MLW LIVE on FITE+. Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.

Lock in your tickets now at https://MLW2300.com as MLW Slaughterhouse will feature a DOUBLE main event.

MLW can confirm the first of two big main events today.

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Minoru Suzuki will make his MLW debut against MLW’s “Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu!

Last week on Fusion Fatu laid down the challenge, calling out Suzuki — and the “King of Pro Wrestling” was delighted to accept and cautions there will be no mercy as these two fight for the first time ever.

See this dream match, a match that has never happened EVER before LIVE at Slaughterhouse!

MLW can confirm a LIMITED meet & greet will also take place prior to the start of the show. More details will be revealed in the weeks ahead.

Get your tickets and see it go down Saturday, October 14 in Philadelphia at https://www.MLW2300.com