Bryan Danielson Sheds Light on His Future in Professional Wrestling

In a recent AEW Dynamite episode, Bryan Danielson, also known as the American Dragon, shared his intentions to compete in AEW for just one more year. He cited his desire to be present for his family, particularly his daughter, as the main reason for this decision. On the same night, Danielson also issued a challenge to Zack Sabre Jr. for a bout at the Wrestle Dream event on October 1st.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Danielson expressed admiration for wrestling legend Terry Funk, who has had multiple retirements but could never fully step away from the ring due to his passion for the sport. Danielson mentioned that he could see himself following a similar course.

"I don’t think I’ll ever reach a point where I declare I’m absolutely done. I want the ability to show up when I want to show up. Terry Funk is someone I always admired. He retired a million times, but he loved it so much he couldn’t help but keep doing it. And he did it when he wanted. For me, it might be a couple times a year, or it might be years between matches."

However, Danielson also acknowledged the toll of recent injuries, which caused him to miss significant AEW events like All In. He hopes to participate in such events next year but indicated that his wrestling career might wind down as his daughter approaches her seventh birthday in May.

"I didn’t get a chance to do All In this year. I would like that chance next year. We have a show, WrestleDream, this October 1 in Seattle where I’m wrestling Zack Sabre Jr. If we have another next year in Seattle? Maybe it will be then. My daughter turns seven in May, so it’s a good time to close down the shop."