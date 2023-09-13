WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

WWE NXT Sees Star Power Surge as Becky Lynch Captures Women's Championship

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2023

WWE NXT Sees Star Power Surge as Becky Lynch Captures Women's Championship

Shortly after Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship against Kiana James, Becky Lynch surprised fans by announcing her intention to be Stratton's next challenger via the big screen. The title showdown was subsequently confirmed for the September 12th NXT episode.

In the main event on that fateful night, "The Man" Becky Lynch squared off against Stratton, following some interactions with NXT talents earlier in the show. While Kiana James made it clear that Lynch was unwelcome in NXT, a more cordial meeting took place between Lynch and her fellow Irish compatriot, Lyra Valkyria.

The thrilling match between Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton saw both competitors pulling out all the stops. At one moment, Lynch attempted to send the reigning champion through the announcer's table with a leg drop. The final moments were particularly intense. As Stratton attempted her signature move, the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, Lynch dodged the attack. Stratton landed on her feet but was immediately caught by a Manhandle Slam, securing the championship for Becky Lynch.


Tags: #wwe #nxt #becky lynch

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83915/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer