WWE NXT Sees Star Power Surge as Becky Lynch Captures Women's Championship

Shortly after Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship against Kiana James, Becky Lynch surprised fans by announcing her intention to be Stratton's next challenger via the big screen. The title showdown was subsequently confirmed for the September 12th NXT episode.

In the main event on that fateful night, "The Man" Becky Lynch squared off against Stratton, following some interactions with NXT talents earlier in the show. While Kiana James made it clear that Lynch was unwelcome in NXT, a more cordial meeting took place between Lynch and her fellow Irish compatriot, Lyra Valkyria.

The thrilling match between Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton saw both competitors pulling out all the stops. At one moment, Lynch attempted to send the reigning champion through the announcer's table with a leg drop. The final moments were particularly intense. As Stratton attempted her signature move, the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, Lynch dodged the attack. Stratton landed on her feet but was immediately caught by a Manhandle Slam, securing the championship for Becky Lynch.