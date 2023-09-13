WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Coming Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2023

The NXT Women's Breakout Tournament is gearing up for a comeback. In the latest episode of NXT, the show revealed that the Women's Breakout Tournament would be "coming soon." Although participants have not been officially disclosed, Lola Vice expressed her intentions to not only join but also claim victory in the competition.

In 2022, Roxanne Perez took home the trophy for the first-ever NXT Women's Breakout Tournament.

— Patrick A Ganczewski Sep 12, 2023 10:22PM


#wwe #nxt #womens breakout tournament

