WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Coming Soon

The NXT Women's Breakout Tournament is gearing up for a comeback. In the latest episode of NXT, the show revealed that the Women's Breakout Tournament would be "coming soon." Although participants have not been officially disclosed, Lola Vice expressed her intentions to not only join but also claim victory in the competition.
In 2022, Roxanne Perez took home the trophy for the first-ever NXT Women's Breakout Tournament.
Soon 👀#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/QamAbBzX5P— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 13, 2023
