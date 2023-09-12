WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

JoJo Offerman Shares Emotional Tribute to Late Husband Bray Wyatt

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 12, 2023

JoJo Offerman Shares Emotional Tribute to Late Husband Bray Wyatt

Windham Rotunda, known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt, died at the young age of 36. Tributes and fond remembrances continue to pour in from the professional wrestling community, spanning multiple organizations.

JoJo Offerman recently expressed her heartfelt tribute to her late husband on her Instagram account. She emphasized that the love he provided would remain with her forever. Below is her complete post:

"Ive written and rewritten this post so many times because there are no amount of words in this world to describe Windham and what he means to me. But I’ve also been avoiding it because in some weird way it makes all of this all too real. I miss the love of my life so much it hurts. He was everything I ever wanted and everything I never knew I needed, and I let him know that everyday. I’m so grateful that he allowed me to love him fiercely. But I am so blessed he loved me fiercely in return. He was and always will be the best person I know, my best friend, and my soulmate. Windham truly gave me a love that will last a lifetime and oh baby I thank him for that. He was the kindest, funniest, most caring man in the world. He made me feel beyond special every single day. He made everyone feel special, which was one of the million things I loved about him. Our bond was magical, something only the two of us understood. And that beautiful bond brought two perfect babies into the world. That’s another thing, he was the BEST daddy to Knash, Hyrie, Cadyn, and Kendyl. Family was EVERYTHING to him. Windham knew me better than I knew myself and he always knew how to calm my storm, as I did for him. He was the only person in the world that I could be unapologetically myself around and not only did he accept it, he loved it. I cry because I wish we had more time baby, but I smile because I was so blessed to be loved by you in the time we did have. I will always love you Windham. I will always show our kids how incredible their daddy is. I will always make sure they know how much you love them. And I will always make you proud just like you made me proud. I love you forever baby, until we meet again"


