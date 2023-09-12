WWE President Nick Khan Speaks Out on CM Punk

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

CM Punk has made waves in recent months for a variety of reasons, including backstage tensions at AEW, rumored discussions about a WWE comeback last December, a physical clash with Jack Perry, and ultimately parting ways with AEW.

The rumor mill has been churning about the possibility of Punk returning to WWE. Currently, details about Punk's wrestling future remain uncertain, including whether or not he has a non-compete clause tied to his AEW departure.

Since his WWE exit in 2014, Punk has exclusively wrestled for AEW, with a brief detour into the UFC where he fought twice.

In a conversation with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, focusing on the WWE-UFC merger, WWE President Nick Khan was queried about the company's interest in CM Punk.

"Listen, we only have respect for Phil. We appreciate his run here. We appreciate what he did and tried to do with the UFC. Not many people can actually get in there and do what he did. So, when we have respect for Phil, we wish him nothing but the best.”