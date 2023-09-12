WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

WWE President Nick Khan Speaks Out on CM Punk

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 12, 2023

WWE President Nick Khan Speaks Out on CM Punk

CM Punk has made waves in recent months for a variety of reasons, including backstage tensions at AEW, rumored discussions about a WWE comeback last December, a physical clash with Jack Perry, and ultimately parting ways with AEW.

The rumor mill has been churning about the possibility of Punk returning to WWE. Currently, details about Punk's wrestling future remain uncertain, including whether or not he has a non-compete clause tied to his AEW departure.

Since his WWE exit in 2014, Punk has exclusively wrestled for AEW, with a brief detour into the UFC where he fought twice.

In a conversation with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, focusing on the WWE-UFC merger, WWE President Nick Khan was queried about the company's interest in CM Punk.

"Listen, we only have respect for Phil. We appreciate his run here. We appreciate what he did and tried to do with the UFC. Not many people can actually get in there and do what he did. So, when we have respect for Phil, we wish him nothing but the best.”


Tags: #wwe #endeavor #ufc #tko #cm punk #nick khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83907/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer