Hacksaw Jim Duggan Released from Hospital

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 12, 2023

Widespread concern gripped the wrestling world on September 9 when Debra, the wife of Hacksaw Jim Duggan, took to social media to reveal that her husband had undergone emergency surgery. She stated:

“We want to thank everyone that came out yesterday as Jim was honored by the Glens Falls Firefighters Association and apologize to those that came after 3:30.

“Jim was taken to the hospital and admitted yesterday evening. he had emergency surgery this morning and everything went well. We will reschedule tomorrow in Utica, MI for a later time. We welcome your prayers and we will continue to provide updates.

“Thank you,

Debra”

Relief has now washed over fans as Jim Duggan himself updated his followers, confirming his discharge from the hospital and expressing gratitude for the support he received:

“Out of the HOSPITAL!!! Big Thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the @GlensFallsHosp. You made a rough few days much easier!! Also, thanks to all of you who had a thought and a prayer for me as we went through this difficult time. Love you!”


Tags: #wwe #hacksaw jim duggan #jim duggan

